Oconee County deputies need help finding missing woman

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing Oconee County woman, 46 year old Laura Ann Anders.

The investigation into the disappearance of Laura began on February 5th of last year when a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division spoke with Laura’s husband by telephone in regards to not having contact with Laura.

The husband said that he left for Spartanburg on January 2nd of last year and returned to Seneca on January 30th of last year and did not have any contact with her.

According to Laura’s husband, the last known location for Laura was at an address on Bauknight Road in Mountain Rest on January 2nd of last year.

A family member of Laura’s said she had not heard from her in about three weeks.

Deputies visited several addresses in an attempt to locate Laura.

According to the release, as of right now the investigation into Laura’s disappearance has nothing to do with a separate investigation into the disappearance of another Oconee County woman, 27 year Pamela Faith Roach.

Laura is 5-foot 1-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators are unsure what clothing Laura was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Laura’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Laura Ann Anders, please contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.