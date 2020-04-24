Live Now
Oconee County extends park closures until further notice

News
Posted: / Updated:
playground school lockdown generic_266126

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Parks, Recreation & Tourism has decided to extend closures until further notice, which includes campgrounds, museums and parks.

According to officials, this extension was put in place to protect the health and well-being of both citizens and staff, Oconee County Parks.

Chau Ram, High Falls and South Cove County Parks campgrounds will continue to be closed until further notice. 

All camping reservations and shelter rentals remain cancelled and park programs are still postponed, but all have the option for a full refund through May 31.

South Cove Boat Ramp and Boat Ramps on Lake Hartwell, will remain open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for boat launch traffic only and it is urged that anyone accessing the lakes continue to practice social distancing by maintaining a six feet distance.

The closures include:

  • The Oconee History Museum
  • All park buildings
  • Day Areas
  • Playgrounds
  • Restrooms

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

