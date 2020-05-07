Oconee County man arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 40-year-old Westminster man was arrested Wednesday on several outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies said Terry Brandon Ramey was booked into the county detention center late Wednesday night after he was taken into custody at an address on Picket Post Road. Ramey was charged with one count of second degree assault and battery by mob related to an assault on May 5.

As a result of an investigation into the assault, deputies also charged Ramey with theft of electrical current after deputies found a wire connected to the residence, even though power to the residence was disconnected.

Ramey also had an outstanding warrant from 2019 for breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four outstanding general sessions bench warrants and one family court bench warrant.