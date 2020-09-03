Oconee County man faces multiple charges following burglary

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Oconee County man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including first degree burglary, on Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Marshall Daniel Fetsch entered a home on Earls Mill Road, assaulted the homeowner, and stole the victim’s cellphone early Wednesday morning.

The victim told deputies the suspect, identified as Fetsch, left the home with a female after the assault. Deputies said Fetsch, and the female, later returned to the residence where he was placed under arrest for third degree assault and battery.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were also obtained against Fetsch for first degree burglary and petit larceny charges.

Fetsch was later booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $60,000 surety bond.

