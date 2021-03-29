Oconee County man facing multiple charges related to kidnapping

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old Oconee County man was arrested on March 26 and faces multiple charges related to a kidnapping.

According to the sheriff’s office, Darion Deontre Wheeler, of Harrys Drive, is charged with one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, grand larceny and third degree assault and battery.

The victim said his personal belongings, which included cash, his wallet and jewelry, were taken. The victim was placed in the back seat of a Ford Crown Victoria. After reportedly driving to the Oakway area, the victim was released from the vehicle.

After being released, the victim told the deputy that he walked back to his residence, where he discovered that his vehicle was gone. The vehicle was located the next day on the Utica Mill Hill at F Street and E. Lonsdale Street.

Wheeler was also charged with furnishing contraband into a detention facility after a quantity of narcotics was located inside his clothing inside the Oconee County Detention Center after his arrest.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Olivia Shante Brooks was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on March 25 on a charge of accessory after the fact of a felony for her role in assisting Wheeler during the alleged crime.

At this time, Wheeler remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center after being denied bond on the kidnapping and armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon charges.