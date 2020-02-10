Oconee County residents concerned more rain will cause increased damages

OCONEE COUNTY, SC– Heavy rain showers has caused concern for some living in Oconee County. This comes after the County’s Emergency Management said they’ve been working to recover from last week’s storm.



People who live on Shrine Club Road said an area in their neighborhood is supposed to be an empty backyard with just a stream of water. However, one man said as it continues to rain, the water from a lake is causing flooding in his yard and in his home.

“Every time that flood water comes in, it get’s inside my house and it ruins everything and I have no where to stay on account of it,” said Ray Wood, Oconee County homeowner.

Ray Wood has been living on Shrine Club Road for many years. He said every time it rains, he see’s it in his home.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Wood said.

Oconee Emergency Management’s Director said Wood’s street is one of over 30 roads that was impacted by severe weather. Now road crews are working to repair significant damage on four remaining roads.

“We’re trying to do emergency repairs in areas that we can and try to make sure that things are as safe as possible on those roads that were damaged,” said Steve Krein, Director of Oconee Emergency Management.

Some of the damages included–washed out roads, culverts being washed away, and flooding. Leaders said within the last five days, they’ve had to do emergency repairs. They also said they had to put out salt due to snow fall on Saturday.

Wood feels the constant rainfall has been his worst nightmare over the years. He lives near a lake, but said he’s tired of that lake spilling over into his yard.

“The spill well is not big enough to take all of this water and every time it comes in, I have to run up the hill and hide. I mean I have to get out of the water,” said Wood.

He claimed in the past, the high waters destroyed all of his prized possessions inside of his home. Wood also said this has caused him to live in a rental house until the problem is fixed.

“All of the water hasn’t went out yet. It’ll be in my house by tomorrow,” Wood said.

The County’s Emergency Management said their taking the safety of everyone very seriously. However, Wood said he’s afraid more rain will make his once livable home, worst. He now remains hopeful that something can be done to get both his home and yard back again.

“Hoping and praying that someone will help me out on this and drain this lake so I can come back home,” Wood added.

Now Oconee Emergency Management leaders said they will continue to monitor impacted areas. We’re also told they already have plans and emergency repair equipment ready to go if something does happen again.

Leaders said during this time, if you see an area that is affected–it’s important to let them know so they can get it resolved quickly.