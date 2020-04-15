1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Classes temporarily canceled for Oconee County students following tornado

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

https://pixabay.com/photos/startup-start-up-notebooks-creative-593327/

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County announced Tuesday classes will be canceled for the rest of the week following a tornado on Monday.

Superintendent Michael Thorsland said students who were affected by the tornado do not need the added stress this week. He also said Wednesday-Friday will be counted as inclement weather days.

All classes will be canceled expect for high school AP classes, which have strict deadlines to complete their curriculum by the early May test dates, Thorsland said.

Thorsland said classes will resume on Monday even if some of the county remains without electricity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories