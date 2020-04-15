Classes temporarily canceled for Oconee County students following tornado

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County announced Tuesday classes will be canceled for the rest of the week following a tornado on Monday.

Superintendent Michael Thorsland said students who were affected by the tornado do not need the added stress this week. He also said Wednesday-Friday will be counted as inclement weather days.

All classes will be canceled expect for high school AP classes, which have strict deadlines to complete their curriculum by the early May test dates, Thorsland said.

Thorsland said classes will resume on Monday even if some of the county remains without electricity.