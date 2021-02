OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a 1998 missing persons case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shelia Ann Carver was reported missing on June 20, 1998. Carver was last seen on June 16, 1998 near B&B Trailer Park located on the Utica mill hill in Seneca.

Investigators believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.