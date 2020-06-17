Oconee County Sheriff’s Office hosts community rally and ‘unity walk’

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- More than a hundred people in Oconee County came to a community rally and unity walk with sheriff’s deputies and Seneca police officers Tuesday night.

“This is an opportunity for us to come out as law enforcement and say, ‘hey community, we’re here. We support you,'” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

Kierra Poole, who helped start a discussion group on racism for young people in Seneca, said some of the officers who attended the walk also attended a forum she hosted.

“It was nice to see some familiar faces today,” Poole said. “It’s already starting. It feels good.”

She believes the unity walk is also a step in the right direction.

“You don’t see a lot of sheriffs or police hosting events like this because some of them look at, ‘oh, it’s going to start a riot or it’s going to go bad,’ but they didn’t look at it like that. They looked at it as we needed this…it’s time for change.”

Crenshaw said he want to do more than just talk about making changes. He said he plans to start inclusion and equity training for his deputies.

“I’m not talking about an hour class or a power point and a test at the end or something like that,” he said. “This is something that’s going to be ongoing.”

The sheriff told 7News de-escalation training began a few years back, but they’re looking to go a step further when it comes to one-on-one interactions. He’s hoping positive connections made at the unity walk will grow.

“We want them to know who the law enforcement is in Oconee County,” Crenshaw said. “We want to be a part of our community that we serve.”

The sheriff said he hopes to have more events like this in the future.