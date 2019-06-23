Off-duty trooper dies in Greenville, Highway Patrol says

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An off-duty trooper has died after an incident in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Trooper First Class Jesse Cannon died around 2:30pm Saturday in Greenville, Highway Patrol says.

Cannon has been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since 2014 and was a K-9 handler in Troop Three. He was also a member of the Troop Eight Criminal Interdiction Unit.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith.

“Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

