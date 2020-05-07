Live Now
Offenders make cards for nursing home residents in SC

by: WSPA Staff

Hundreds of offenders at SCDC made gifts for nursing home residents. (SCDC/Art Goodman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Offenders at the S.C. Department of Corrections made cards and gifts for
nursing home residents this week as part of an effort to lift spirits during the COVID-19
quarantine.

The offenders drew cards by hand and made jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals,
bookmarks, blankets and other comfort items as part of “Operation Spread the Joy,” a
collaboration between SCDC and the S.C. Department on Aging, SCDC officials say.

The items were delivered to nursing home residents across South Carolina on Thursday.

“The offenders embraced this project and showed real creativity in making these cards and
other items,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “We hope these gifts brighten spirits of the
nursing home residents during this lonely time.”

They say about 2,000 items were delivered to residents across the state at a time when visitors aren’t
allowed into nursing homes or prisons.

“For many of our residents in the facilities, these cards and special items may be the only things
they receive during this pandemic,” SCDOA Director Connie Munn said.

Hundreds of offenders across SCDC participated in the project, which many said gave them an
opportunity to help someone in this time of need.

“We’re just excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community in this tough time
we’re all experiencing together,” said one offender who was making cards at Manning
Reentry/Work Release Center.

“We’re putting a lot of love and care into these items that we’re making and hoping that they’re received with the love that we’re putting into it.”

