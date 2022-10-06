COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say.

On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from the Cook County Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency.

School medical personnel and responding backup immediately rendered aid until emergency medical services transported him to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Captain Arnold had just completed his 26th year at the Sheriff’s Office where he had served in every facet of the office, including his current assignment as supervisor and director of the School Resource Officers Division for the Sheriff’s Office and the Cook County School System. He had previously served the City of Adel and City of Remerton Police Departments.

“Captain Arnold loved and was loved by Cook County and the entire South Georgia community. He also loved to cook and his skills on the grill were as famous as he was.”, officials say. “He was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves, and above all the Cook County Hornets.”

Captain Arnold is survived by his son, four daughters, and ten grandchildren as well as countless friends, family, coworkers, and colleagues.

He is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. At this time arrangements have not been made but will be announced soon.