Officer dies, suspect arrested in Alabama shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A Tuscaloosa police officer who pursued a wanted man into a house after spotting him outside was shot to death while trying to make the arrest, authorities said.

Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed Monday night after exchanging gunfire with the man inside the home, interim Police Chief Mitch Tubbs told a news conference.

The 20-year-old suspect, who was wounded, was arrested. Authorities didn’t immediately release his name or the extent of his injures.

With a bail bondsman on the scene, Cousette got information that a man wanted for failing to appear on felony warrants was at a residence, authorities said. The man went inside and the officer followed him inside before shots rang out.

Cousette was an Army veteran who had been with the police department for 13 years. He was engaged and had two daughters.

“Everybody loved him,” said Tubbs. “You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital when we got the news. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero.”

Cousette was the fourth Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.