Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game

by: Associated Press

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, center, updates the media on the investigation of a shooting at George Washington Carver High School where a law enforcement officer was fatally shot as a basketball game was being played in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A police officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans has been fatally shot.

Police say 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to enter the game at George Washington Carver High School on Friday evening and got into an altercation with a staff member.

Authorities say Tulane University Police Cpl. Martinus Mitchum went to intervene, and Shallerhorn shot him in the chest. Mitchum later died at a hospital. Shallerhorn was quickly arrested. The basketball game was stopped and ultimately called off.

Tulane University Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas issued a statement Saturday in which he mourned Mitchum’s death, saying the corporal had been committed to service.

