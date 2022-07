GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at 7:37 a.m. at Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street.

Officials said no one was wounded during the incident and the suspect has been taken into custody.

SLED is at the scene investigating the shooting at this time.

