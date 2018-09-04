Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Georgia Walmart
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has been shot by a shoplifting suspect near a Walmart store in Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 34-year-old Covington Officer Matt Cooper is in serious condition following the Monday afternoon shooting.
Police say officers were responding to the report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran away and fired, hitting Cooper.
Twenty-one-year-old suspect Aaron Demonta Fleming was shot and killed at the scene. Authorities say the gunshot was likely self-inflicted. Two other suspects are in police custody.
The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
