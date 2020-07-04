Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning.

The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area.

The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man.

The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

