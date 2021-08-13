Officer shot continues to improve, Forest City Police say

FOREST CITY, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer who was shot this week is continuing to recover and “his spirits are high,” according to an update from the Forest City Police Department.

We previously reported that officers were called to Hill Street at about 8:30 a.m. Monday for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed. Officers found 20-year-old Akeil Franklin, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby.

When officers attempted to speak to Franklin, he pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

Officer Jamie Hill, was airlifted to the hospital. As of Friday, Forest City Police say Hill continues to improve.

“The medical staff at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center have taken excellent care of SPO Hill, and because of that care his condition continues to improve daily. SPO Hill has undergone several surgeries to repair the injuries he sustained in the line of duty on August 9, 2021. He has been moved from the intensive care unit to a step-down hospital room at Spartanburg Regional. He is able to talk with visitors and his spirits are high. His treatment is ongoing and a date for his release and return home has not been determined. The members of the Forest City Police Department are grateful for all of the support that has been offered by not only the law enforcement community, but also the citizens of Forest City, the citizens of Rutherford County as well as surrounding communities. The outpouring of support exemplifies the reason that the staff of the Forest City Police Department have chosen to serve the community. The continued prayers and support for SPO Hill are appreciated as he continues along his road to recovery.” Forest City Police

20-year-old Akeil Franklin was taken into custody after the incident.