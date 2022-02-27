GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify two people who cause over a thousand dollars of damage to a Greenville restaurant.

According to officers, a man and a woman were pictured cutting sod, uprooting plants and flowers, and damaged landscaping and several planters belonging to Passerelle Bistro restaurant in Falls Park Saturday morning.

Passerelle restaurant (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The photos were taken at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, GPD said. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463.