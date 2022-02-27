GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify two people who cause over a thousand dollars of damage to a Greenville restaurant.
According to officers, a man and a woman were pictured cutting sod, uprooting plants and flowers, and damaged landscaping and several planters belonging to Passerelle Bistro restaurant in Falls Park Saturday morning.
The photos were taken at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, GPD said. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463.