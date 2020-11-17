Officers receive anonymous gifts through resident’s Adopt-A-Cop program

TRAVELERS REST (WSPA) – The holidays are a time for giving to show appreciation for the ones you love but what about those who’ve been appointed to protect the community.

The Travelers Rest Adopt-A-Cop program is continuing through this holiday season. This opportunity allows members of the community to sign up to bless an officer with gifts or anonymous acts of kindness for six to twelve months.

Officers have received an array of kind gifts from their assigned community member such as snacks, gloves, hats and hand written notes.

The Travelers Rest Police Department did not spearhead the program, it was established by a Travelers Rest resident with the hope of connecting law enforcement with the community, establishing positive relationships between the two and building trust.

“We randomly get gifts or a gift card or some type of gift of appreciation. We get those from random people in the community. We don’t know who we’re getting them from, and they don’t know which officer they’re giving them to,” Travelers Rest police chief Benjamin ford, said.

Officers said they’re thankful for all of the wonderful gifts they’ve received through this program.

“It helps us to know and understand that people in the community support us. When we get these gifts it just cheers everyone up,” Ford said.

There are still officers that are up for adoption, if you would like to Adopt-a-Cop this holiday season, click here.