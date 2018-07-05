Officers respond to fight & false reports of shots fired at Broadway at the Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to what they called a large fight at Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday night. Some people at Broadway said there were reports of shots fired, and that prompted many people to run for cover inside stores, restaurants and bars.

The fight and apparent confusion surrounding it prompted a large police response.

At 10:33 p.m. Myrtle Beach Police tweeted "Officers are on scene at Broadway at the Beach regarding a fight. All other reports are inaccurate. This incident is being investigated as a fight."

Witnesses said that about 15 minutes into the fireworks show, which started at 10 p.m., they saw people running and yelling that shots had been fired. The chaos was in the area stretching from around Dave and Busters to around the Ripley's Aquarium. People who had run into bars and restaurants were encouraged to stay back from doors and windows, witnesses said.