Officers responding to reported armed robbery near E North St. in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378911

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported armed robbery near E. North Street.

Greenville Police said the call came in at about 4:20 p.m. for the Pizza Hut located on Pelham Road.

Officers have been working to set up a perimeter and search for possible suspect(s).

Officers said no injuries were reported and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

