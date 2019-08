LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers responded Wednesday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Lyman.

Spartanburg County dispatch officials said Lyman Police officers responded at about 9:16 p.m. to the Bi-Lo on Greenville Highway.

Details are limited at this time.

A 7 News crews is enroute to the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.