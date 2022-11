GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help locating a teen that is deaf and mute.

Officers said 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, a tan jacket and a backpack in the area of Cleveland Street.

Police said Niyo may be on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Niyo is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 467-5022.