Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners

MOORE, Okla. (AP) – A school official says a second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup truck.

Moore Public Schools safety director Dustin Horstkoetter said Tuesday that Yuridia Martinez had been hospitalized Monday but has since died.

Senior Rachel Freeman was killed Monday as the cross-country team ran along a street outside the school.

Police arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. They say he was driving the truck that struck the students.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)