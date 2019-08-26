Officials arrest suspect with truckload of stolen watermelons in NC

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials said he was found with a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Jones and Deputy Long responded to a theft of crops on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officials said they found the suspect with a truckload of stolen watermelons stuck in a field.

Sgt. Jones and Dep. Long arrested Michael Anthony Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

