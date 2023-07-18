NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A body has been found in the Neuse River in the search for a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle and thrown into it early Tuesday.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite told WNCT’s Claire Curry a male body associated with the crash was found in the Neuse River. The body was recovered around noon with assistance from the Sidney Dive Team from Beaufort County.

Kite said the NC State Highway Patrol is identifying the body and notifying the next of kin. No further information on the victim will be released until that has been completed.

Boats that were in the water searching for the missing person were no longer there after noon, Curry reports. Search and rescue efforts were ongoing early Tuesday after officials said the bicyclist was struck on the Neuse River bridge and fell into the water.

Trooper Rico Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 17 to New Bern when it struck the cyclist. The cyclist was thrown into the Neuse River, officials said.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Claire Curry WNCT

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

The person driving the vehicle stopped to report the crash and was assisting in the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the cause.

Kite said multiple departments including New Bern Fire, Craven County EMS, US Coast Guard, NC Wildlife, the NC State Highway Patrol and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search for the cyclist. A Coast Guard helicopter was also used to search for the person.

The Sidney Dive Team from Beaufort County joined in the search late Tuesday morning.

Kite said efforts were focused near the bridge exit to New Bern, the site of the crash, the area of Hwy. 17 into Bridgeton and other spots primarily by boat. Sonar and infrared technology were also used.