Officer walking out of the search scene where humans remains were found in Seneca, June 19, 2019 (From: Seneca Police Department)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office and the Seneca Police Department were notified by SLED that they had received a DNA match for the human remains found last month in Seneca.

The coroner’s office said the remains were those of a 55-year-old woman from Easley.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

The coroner’s office contacted the woman’s daughter. The daughter is working to contact additional family members.