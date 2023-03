ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning in Anderson.

The Anderson Fire Department said they responded to a vacant house at the corner of Fant Street and River Street well involved in a fire.

(Source: Anderson Fire Department)

Firefighters said it took almost 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Anderson Fire Department.