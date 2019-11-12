Officials look into horse stabbings in Upstate, WNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A nonprofit group which helps at-risk horses is reporting a series of stabbings involving horses in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports Fleet of Angels says there were instances on Sunday of some horses found stabbed in their pastures. The first incident was on Sept. 25, when a retired horse in Columbus, North Carolina, was found bleeding out from a cut on his back leg.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina verified some incidents over the border last week. A social media post said that while no livestock had been attacked in the county, there had been reports of attacks on horses in Spartanburg County in South Carolina.

Most of the incidents reported were within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Campobello, a small town north of Greenville, South Carolina.

One horse owner in Spartanburg County is offering a $1,000 reward after his horse was fatally injured.

Craig Howell said in a Facebook post that he’s offering the reward for information that “leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that attacked and injured our horse” last week.

He said the horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

As of Monday, Nov. 11, Howell said he’s not aware of any suspects identified in the attack.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said in a release that Howell reported his horse suffered deep cuts and a puncture wound between the night of Nov. 4 and the morning of Nov. 5.

The agency said a senior animal control officer is following up “due to the unusual circumstances” of the case, which was under investigation.



–WSPA contributed to this report

