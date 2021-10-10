Officials: Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Plane Crash generic_154059

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane that crashed on Friday just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard, was full of fuel and headed for Houston.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided that information Sunday during an update on their investigation. Officials have said that a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire, killing all four people on board.

Their identities have not been released. The investigation could take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store