GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A preview of Fall for Greenville will take place Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

Event organizers, partners, and four participating restaurants will be on hand, offering samples from their festival menus.

Bank of America Fall for Greenville starts Thursday, Oct. 7 with a kickoff concert and continues through Sunday, Oct. 10.

WSPA will stream the preview.