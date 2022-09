GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville.

The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street.

Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell.

A couple of rooms were affected but most of the water remained in the stairwell, firefighters said.

Crews are at the scene cleaning the area.