SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a plane landing on a roadway Sunday in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg City Fire Department said the landing happened near Advance Auto Parts at 1451 John B White Senior Boulevard.

The Spartanburg Police Department said no injuries were reported but the landing did cause some power outages.

Traffic may be delayed near Kensington Drive and Highway 295 according to police.

First responders are at the scene at this time.

