FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Army officials released the name of an active-duty soldier that was found dead in Fort Jackson last week.

Pvt. Danielle A. Shields was found dead in her barracks on October 7. She was an active-duty soldier that was in basic combat training and was assigned to the Delta Company, 2nd Batallion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

Shield was 18 years old. She was from Decatur, Georgia.

“This is a very hard time for all who knew Danielle and we continue to provide comfort to her teammates,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “Chaplains and other medical professionals are helping those who are in need.”

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.