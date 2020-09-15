Officials set to demolish bridge on Biblebrooke Drive in Greer, neighbors want it saved.

Greer, SC (WSPA) The city of Greer and CSX railroad agreed to demolish a bridge on Biblebrooke Drive. While there are concerns from officials and neighbors about the stability of the bridge, there are two opposing views on how to address the issue.

While the city voted to close the bridge, those who live nearby say repair it and keep it open.

“I think they just want to spend their money somewhere else and we’re not a priority. That’s what I feel.” resident, David Kilgore said.

David Kilgore needed emergency medical attention earlier this year, a closure he thought would last for months, will now be permanent. City officials say the bridge is closed because it’s unsafe and that’s because they do care.

“SCDOT does the inspections of bridges and they confirmed that it was irreparable it was not safe for any vehicular traffic.” Greer City Administrator, Andy Merriman said.

While Ken Watson cuts his grass he can see the road closed signs blocking the road he and his neighbors once used as a short cut to get to downtown Greer.

“If an ambulance or fire truck needed to get through, that would be way more convenient than going around.” resident, Ken Watson said.

The city of Greer and CXS engineers closed the bridge nearly 18 months ago. The city held two public readings, looking for input from those who live in the area. We caught up with some of those residents who say that every second counts.

“I did call the ambulance one time for me I don’t know if they had any trouble with the bridge or not, but it is a concern.” Kilgore said.

The bridge is old, filled with holes and the wood looks a little tattered. Looking underneath can lead to questions of stability.

Greer city and csx engineers deem the bridge a structural hazard. Closing it to keep cars from traveling on it, helps to encourage new ways for emergency vehicles to travel.

“Our mutual aide agreement we’ve got with neighboring districts there’s plenty of opportunity for assistance to come on the other side if that bridge, so there’s not going to be an impact as far as time goes when we talk about response times. Merriman said.

As part of an agreement with CSX railroad and Greer city council, voted to demolish the bridge

No word on when CSX will knock the bridge down. City officials say they’re open to a partnership to get another bridge built in its place.