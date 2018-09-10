Officials spray for mosquitoes after West Nile virus confirmed in Easley Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved FILE [ + - ] Video

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) -- Easley city leaders believe mosquito spraying over the weekend may have stem the threat of West Nile virus.

On Friday, officials confirmed one person was infected with the virus in Pickens County.

City and county hired an agency to spray for mosquitoes on Saturday.

Easley officials said the pesticides used were approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the EPA, and are not harmful to humans.

Residents are also asked to do their part and eliminate potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack asked residents to empty any containers with sitting water.

City leaders tell 7 News they have not determined if a second round of pesticides will be sprayed.

This is the latest confirmation of the virus in the Upstate.

City of Greenwood officials said a person was infected there in late August.

The virus has been confirmed in birds in Spartanburg and Anderson counties.

Areas where the infected birds were found were also sprayed to reduce mosquitoes.

