Officials strongly discourage outdoor burning in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials want people to stop all outdoor burning during this hot, dry weather.

The state Forestry Commission issued a Red Flag Fire Alert on Wednesday.

The agency can’t ban outdoor burning, but it strongly discourages outdoor fires. The alert also triggers some local ordinances banning trash fires.

Forestry Commission firefighters have already battled a number of blazes, including one that shut down Interstate 20 in Aiken County for several hours Tuesday evening.

Columbia, Charleston and Florence have had temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) during this heat wave, while the humidity has been low.

Officials say fires in these conditions can be started by something as simple as a discarded cigarette.