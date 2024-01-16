UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman wanted in connection with a January killing in Union County was arrested on Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Ashley Gwinn was arrested in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon near her home.

On January 7, Union County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting in the Monarch Community. On scene they found Tyler Henderson, 27, of Union, dead.

During the investigation into the shooting, Gwinn became a person of interest in the case, and a murder warrant for was issued for her arrest.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611.