Officials testing DNA to ID human remains found in Seneca, rule out 2 missing women

Officer walking out of the search scene where humans remains were found in Seneca, June 19, 2019 (From: Seneca Police Department)

Officials have been working to identify the remains found in Seneca last month.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Laboratory established a DNA profile from the human remains that were found on June 24, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said they used DNA specimens from the families of two missing women, Faith Roach and Laura Anders.

Based on a laboratory analysis, the human remains in Seneca are not those of either missing woman, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said they have been in contact with the SLED Forensic Art Department, discussing the probability of creating a three-dimensional sculpture to assist with identifying the individual.