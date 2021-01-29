Officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccinations in NC prisons at 2PM

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Public Safety leaders and the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination within state prisons.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 2 p.m.

Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary with the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, Dr. Gary Junker, prisons health and wellness director and Dr. Arthur “Les” Campbell, prisons medical director, will all be taking part in the briefing.

