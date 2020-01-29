Officials urge public to watch for phone scams

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – According to reports, phone scammers have found another tactic to get people to send them money.

The FBI Charlotte released a report of people spoofing their official phone number and posing as government organizations,

Greenville County Lieutenant Ryan Flood says they would never call to ask for money.

“Never ever provide any personal information especially money and financial information to anyone over the phone and that the Sheriff’s office will never solicit for money over the phone” said flood.

According to a report from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, in the month of December alone victims reported that 33 percent of the scams told them they committed a crime or had a warrant for their arrest.

What should you do to prevent falling prey to one of these scams? If a number calls that you do not recognize never give your information out over the phone, hang up and contact law enforcement.