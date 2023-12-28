HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – With the year ending and tax season on the horizon, local officials are warning of new scams targeting taxpayers in the community.

The Henderson County Tax Office said on Thursday several residents have reported getting calls from people claiming to be with the tax office telling residents they owe taxes and must make payments immediately to avoid legal action.

“The Henderson County Tax Office emphasizes that these calls are fraudulent and urges residents not to provide any personal or financial information to the callers,” the county said in a news release. “Legitimate representatives from the Henderson County Tax Office will never make unsolicited calls demanding immediate payment or requesting sensitive information over the phone.”

The tax office suggested people take the following steps to protect themselves from similar scams in the future:

Do not provide any personal or financial information to the caller. Hang up immediately. Report the incident to the Henderson County Tax Office at 828-697-5595 Consider reporting the incident to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.ftc.gov/complaint.

For official information regarding your tax status or any inquiries, contact your local tax office directly.

The Henderson County Tax Office is reachable at at 828-697-5595, online at hendersoncountync.gov/tax and their office is at 200 N. Grove Street, Hendersonville.