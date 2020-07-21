Officials warn parents to not leave children in car unattended

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As temperatures soar into the lower 90’s, many people refuse to be outside in the sweltering heat for very long, but for parents with young children it’s important to take time to check your backseat before rushing out into your destination.

According to data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 54% of all hot car deaths happen when someone leaves their child in their car. The first vehicular heatstroke happened after a 4 year-old child left the home without parents noticing and climbed into a car.

For the child these high temperatures could lead to severe exhaustion, dehydration and worse a heat-stroke related death.

Officers are warning parents to tighten up and to get into a routine to avoid this deadly mistake.

“Temperatures raise quite rapidly in cars. For instance if it’s about 85 degrees outside and you turn your car off, within about 10 minutes the temperature in that car will reach about 104 degrees,” Lieutenant Partick Fortenberry at the Greer Police Department, said.

Some ways to help include putting something of importance in the backseat near your child such as a briefcase or purse, or putting the child’s blanket or toy in the front seat to remind you that there’s a child in the back.

Lt. Fortenberry said if a child is seen alone in another car, even if the car is turned on, call the police first, get their license plate as quickly as possible, and if necessary do whatever it takes to make sure the child is safe.

“If you feel like the child is in distress or if you feel like the child’s safety is in need then you can, to protect the child’s life, get access to the child by whatever means that you need to,” said Fortenberry.

Parents could face charges for leaving a child unattended in a car, no matter the temperature, and they can also be charged for the death of a child left in the car depending on the circumstances.

For additional resources and tips on how to avoid leaving your child in the backseat unattended, click here.