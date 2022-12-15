GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County.
City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park.
Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours.
Areas of concern include:
- Underpasses of the Swamp Rabbit Trail at River Street and McDaniel Avenue
- A section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension at the north end of Unity Park near Willard Street
- Numerous locations in Cleveland Park and Falls Park