Offspring of popular eagle cam birds dies in Florida ranch

In this Jan. 7, 2020 image from video, a small eaglet, known as E14 rests in its nest in Fort Myers, Fla. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said in a Facebook post that the eaglet has died. The reproductive cycles of the eaglet’s parents have been viewed across the globe through a live webcam. (Dick Pritchett Real Estate via AP)

FLORIDA (AP) – The offspring of two bald eagles observed on a popular live webcam has died in a Florida ranch.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said in a Facebook post that an eaglet of Harriet and M15 died Wednesday.

The post didn’t specify how it happened, but the eaglet named E14 was observed bleeding Tuesday.

The cam was moved away from the nest as the eaglet was being eaten Wednesday. The reproductive cycles of Harriet and M15 are viewed by millions across the globe.

Harriet has fledged dozens of eagles since the early 1990s.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.