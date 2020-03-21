Ohio man trying to protect his parents by self-quarantining in tent

1  of  66
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brevard First United Methodist Church Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairforest Church of God Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church King David Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pickens Presbyterian Church Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Ohio man trying to protect his parents by self-quarantining in tent

News

He doesn't want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside

by: Lindsey Watson

Posted: / Updated:

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – This global pandemic has forced everyone to take precautions. For the safety of his family, one man in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.

He asked that First News not share his full name or location.

Marcus is a film editor from the Valley, now living in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he left the city and came home.

Marcus doesn’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside, keeping himself quarantined.

“I know a lot of people will look at and see this as a little maybe too far, but there’s so much about the disease that’s unknown and, as far as it being spread in confined spaces, I wanted out of an abundance of caution to at least do two weeks out, so it’s been an adventure. It’s been really fun,” said Marcus.

He says when he saw what was happening in Italy, he decided he needed to quarantine himself.

His tent has held up through the storms and Marcus says he’s enjoying the outdoors and talks to his parents while they sit on the patio, a safe distance away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store