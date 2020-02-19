Ohio police seek help from Laurens Co. with cold case

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in Ohio are asking for help from Laurens County deputies to solve a nearly 40-year-old cold case.

An African American man was found dead in 1982 and has still not been identified.

Police say DNA evidence links him or a close ancestor to Laurens County.

The homicide victim would have been between 20 to 35 years old at the time. Police say he had a spinal disorder, which gave him a noticeably slouched posture.

If you recognize the man in the sketches, call the Twinsburg, Ohio Police at 330-425-1234.