Ohio police solve 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has announced that officers have solved the 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser.

According to police, Harold Warren Jarrell has been identified as Kelly’s killer. Police say DNA from Jarrell’s family, who cooperated with police, linked him to Kelly’s murder.

“All of these years of this case being open and numerous detectives working on it, it is satisfying to let the family know what happened to their little girl though it doesn’t bring her back. There are cases that stick with detectives forever and this is one of those for all of us,” said Det. Dana Croom, CPD Cold Case Unit.

Kelly was abducted while walking home from Indianola Elementary School on September 20, 1982. Her body was discovered in a Madison County cornfield two days later.

Kelly’s family released the following statement:

Columbus police held a news conference at 1:30 p.m., Friday to discuss the case and how their podcast helped detectives get answers in Kelly’s case.

