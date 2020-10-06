Oklahoma woman faces prostitution charge after undercover operation at spa in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested an Oklahoma woman on a prostitution charge, following an undercover operation at a business in Fair Play.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Sun Cha So Aldrich, 71, of Moore, OK, was arrested and charged with prostitution.

The sheriff’s office reportedly received several complaints about King Spa, located on Herring Road near Interstate 85 in the southern part of the county.

The complaints were in regard to illegal activity.

The Special Operations Division conducted an undercover operation on Monday and led to Aldrich’s arrest.

She was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, but was later released after posting a $440 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.

